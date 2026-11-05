📣 Manchester, NH Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Manchester’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from media and tech to biotech and real estate. If you’re ready to sell, lead campaigns, or grow your skills, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: HUB International

HUB International Location: Manchester, NH (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,000 – $169,500 + potential bonuses/commissions

This is a senior client-facing role managing large employee benefits accounts, working directly with C‑suite leaders. Ideal if you know benefits inside out, like strategy and presentations, and want strong pay, robust benefits, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Englert Inc / LeafGuard

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission; most reps earn ~$80,000–$120,000/year, no cap

Run pre-set warm leads (no cold calling or door knocking) selling LeafGuard home products, with a 4-week paid training program and a $1,000 completion bonus. Great fit if you’re energetic, coachable, and want big earning potential without prior sales experience.

Employer: Legends Global

Location: SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH (On-site)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Pay: Competitive salary + medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, 401(k)

Lead omnichannel marketing for a major live events venue—email, social, paid media, and event promotion. Perfect if you have 4+ years marketing/content experience, love live entertainment or sports, and want to own campaigns from strategy to post-event reporting.

Employer: WMUR-TV

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Drive digital product sales while training and coaching the sales team. Good for someone who enjoys leading strategy, motivating reps, and digging into product and market trends, with benefits including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) matching.

Employer: WMUR-TV

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Sell advertising across multiple media platforms to local businesses. Best for relationship builders with a proven sales background who like a goal-driven environment and want competitive pay plus full benefits (medical, dental, 401(k) matching).

Employer: WMUR-TV

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Support Sales Account Executives and clients by managing digital and web ad campaigns from proposal to reporting. Great if you’re detail-oriented, love client service, and want to be close to sales without carrying a quota, with solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: Very Local

Location: Manchester, NH (in-person; also hiring in New Orleans, LA)

Type: Full-time

Help plan and execute multi-market campaigns for a streaming service and Brand Studio clients. Good for organized, analytical marketers who want hands-on campaign work plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) matching, and paid parental leave.

Employer: UroGen Pharma

Location: Manchester, NH territory (also open to Springfield, MA; VT; NH; ME)

(also open to Springfield, MA; VT; NH; ME) Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary + medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, EAP

Field-based biotech sales role calling on urology and hospital accounts, owning territory strategy and execution. Best for experienced pharma/biotech/medical device reps (4+ years industry, 3+ years sales) who like complex, clinical selling and heavy travel.

Employer: ITNH Inc.

Location: Manchester, NH (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000 – $75,300/year (base + commission)

(base + commission) Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, PTO

Blend inside sales and customer service in the industrial digital printing space—support existing customers, grow e‑commerce orders, and revive inactive accounts. Great if you like phones/email, tech, and building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: Leadling / Investors Equity Group

Location: Manchester, NH (Remote, commission-based)

Type: Contract / Referral partnership

Earn extra commission by referring your investor clients for business-purpose loans (fix-and-flip, rentals, portfolios) while staying with your current brokerage. Ideal if you have an active real estate license and a steady flow of investor buyers and want an added income stream.

Employer: Lotus Sales

Location: Manchester, NH (Summer, in-person; relocation housing options)

Type: Summer internship (commission-based)

Pay: $7,000–$20,000+ (commission + bonuses; average first-year $10,000–$14,000)

Full-time door-to-door summer sales role for students who want real sales training, big earning upside, and personal growth. Best for motivated, coachable, competitive people ready to work Mon–Sat all summer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.