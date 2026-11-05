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Manchester
📣 Manchester, NH Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Manchester’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from media and tech to biotech and real estate. If you’re ready to sell, lead campaigns, or grow your skills, these local roles are worth a look.
Strategic Account Executive – Employee Benefits
- Employer: HUB International
- Location: Manchester, NH (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $93,000 – $169,500 + potential bonuses/commissions
This is a senior client-facing role managing large employee benefits accounts, working directly with C‑suite leaders. Ideal if you know benefits inside out, like strategy and presentations, and want strong pay, robust benefits, and clear growth paths.
Sales Representative (LeafGuard)
- Employer: Englert Inc / LeafGuard
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Commission; most reps earn ~$80,000–$120,000/year, no cap
Run pre-set warm leads (no cold calling or door knocking) selling LeafGuard home products, with a 4-week paid training program and a $1,000 completion bonus. Great fit if you’re energetic, coachable, and want big earning potential without prior sales experience.
Marketing Manager – SNHU Arena
- Employer: Legends Global
- Location: SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH (On-site)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Pay: Competitive salary + medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, 401(k)
Lead omnichannel marketing for a major live events venue—email, social, paid media, and event promotion. Perfect if you have 4+ years marketing/content experience, love live entertainment or sports, and want to own campaigns from strategy to post-event reporting.
Digital Sales Manager
- Employer: WMUR-TV
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time
Drive digital product sales while training and coaching the sales team. Good for someone who enjoys leading strategy, motivating reps, and digging into product and market trends, with benefits including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) matching.
Local Sales Account Executive
- Employer: WMUR-TV
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time
Sell advertising across multiple media platforms to local businesses. Best for relationship builders with a proven sales background who like a goal-driven environment and want competitive pay plus full benefits (medical, dental, 401(k) matching).
Digital Client Service Specialist
- Employer: WMUR-TV
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time
Support Sales Account Executives and clients by managing digital and web ad campaigns from proposal to reporting. Great if you’re detail-oriented, love client service, and want to be close to sales without carrying a quota, with solid benefits and PTO.
Marketing Coordinator, Streaming Video Services
- Employer: Very Local
- Location: Manchester, NH (in-person; also hiring in New Orleans, LA)
- Type: Full-time
Help plan and execute multi-market campaigns for a streaming service and Brand Studio clients. Good for organized, analytical marketers who want hands-on campaign work plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) matching, and paid parental leave.
Territory Business Manager – Manchester, NH
- Employer: UroGen Pharma
- Location: Manchester, NH territory (also open to Springfield, MA; VT; NH; ME)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary + medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, EAP
Field-based biotech sales role calling on urology and hospital accounts, owning territory strategy and execution. Best for experienced pharma/biotech/medical device reps (4+ years industry, 3+ years sales) who like complex, clinical selling and heavy travel.
Inside Sales & Customer Service Representative
- Employer: ITNH Inc.
- Location: Manchester, NH (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60,000 – $75,300/year (base + commission)
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, PTO
Blend inside sales and customer service in the industrial digital printing space—support existing customers, grow e‑commerce orders, and revive inactive accounts. Great if you like phones/email, tech, and building long-term customer relationships.
Real Estate Agent – Investor Loan Referral Partner (Remote)
- Employer: Leadling / Investors Equity Group
- Location: Manchester, NH (Remote, commission-based)
- Type: Contract / Referral partnership
Earn extra commission by referring your investor clients for business-purpose loans (fix-and-flip, rentals, portfolios) while staying with your current brokerage. Ideal if you have an active real estate license and a steady flow of investor buyers and want an added income stream.
Summer Sales Internship – Make $7,000–$20,000+
- Employer: Lotus Sales
- Location: Manchester, NH (Summer, in-person; relocation housing options)
- Type: Summer internship (commission-based)
- Pay: $7,000–$20,000+ (commission + bonuses; average first-year $10,000–$14,000)
Full-time door-to-door summer sales role for students who want real sales training, big earning upside, and personal growth. Best for motivated, coachable, competitive people ready to work Mon–Sat all summer.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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