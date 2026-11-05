🏭 Manchester, NH Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Night-Shift Roles

Manchester’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’re up for physical work and enjoy machines and production lines, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: NYCOA (Nylon Corporation of America, Inc)

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.52/hour starting, up to $26.34/hour once trained + $1.50/hour night shift differential

Full-time role running production equipment, checking product quality, and helping fix basic issues. Rotating 12-hour shifts with five days off in a row every other week, built-in overtime, and benefits including medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, sick time, and 401(k).

Employer: Grimco, Inc.

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11pm–7am)

Pay: Shift differential: $1.50/hour (base pay not listed)

Night-shift role setting up and adjusting cutting and finishing equipment so production runs smoothly and with less scrap. Good fit if you’re mechanically minded, like detailed work, and want full benefits, PTO, paid holidays, parental leave, and 401(k) with profit sharing (6% of total compensation).

Employer: Grimco, Inc.

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11pm–7am)

Pay: $23.00–$26.00/hour + $1.50/hour night shift differential

Overnight mixing role preparing and blending materials, feeding extrusion lines, and reprocessing scrap to keep production moving. Includes great hourly pay, stable night schedule, full medical/dental/vision, PTO with payout options, paid holidays, paid parental leave, volunteer time off, and 401(k) with profit sharing.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.