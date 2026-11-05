🏥 Manchester, NH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Great Openings

Manchester’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and senior care. Here are several solid roles, from student externs to advanced practice providers and high-paying travel techs.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on, resident-centered care in a senior living community. Ideal if you’re an LNA/MNA who loves building relationships while helping with ADLs, vitals, mobility, and safe medication assistance.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,726 per week (estimate), 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Travel radiology role with a Joint Commission–certified agency. Comes with weekly pay, housing or stipend options, Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, and strong support from recruiters and clinical staff.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: $3,455 per week (estimate), 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts starting 11/09/2026

High-paying cath lab contract with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, daily or weekly pay, 401(k), and strong clinical support. Great fit if you have 1+ year cath lab experience and want a well-supported travel gig.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,748 per week (estimate), 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts starting 11/23/2026

Similar cath lab contract with aggressive compensation packages, Day 1 benefits, CEUs, and 24/7 support. Requires 1 year of experience; no new grads for this one.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,748 per week (estimate), 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts starting 11/23/2026

Another Manchester cath lab opening with the same strong benefits, stipends, and Day 1 coverage. Good if you want options on start dates and job IDs with the same agency.

Employer: RiverWoods

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week, evenings)

Pay: Starts at $39.50+/hr including shift diff, plus $3,000 sign-on bonus

Evening shift role in a senior living community with low resident-to-staff ratios, strong benefits, earned time off, and education assistance. Great if you like a team-focused, resident-first environment.

Employer: Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester

Location: Manchester, NH 03101

Type: Full-time, flexible day shift (36–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $42.75/hr + shift differentials, $5,000 sign-on bonus

Day-shift RN role in an acute mental health crisis setting. Offers strong benefits, tuition assistance, and eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness and NH State Loan Repayment.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Catholic Medical Center

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for current RN students who’ve completed Nursing Fundamentals. Gain hands-on experience across units, with access to HCA’s education support, 401(k) match, and broad benefits (eligibility varies by role).

Employer: AlignMed Partners

Location: Hackett Hill Center, Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $112,320 – $128,960/year base + no-cap bonus program

No-call, no-weekend advanced practice role in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting. Offers robust training, mentorship, bonuses, PTO, CME support, and strong health benefits, ideal if you enjoy geriatric care and want work-life balance.

Employer: Catholic Medical Center

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: PRN / Per diem

Salary: Not listed

PRN hospitalist spot with flexible 12-hour shifts (days and nights). Great for a BE/BC internal medicine physician wanting extra shifts with occurrence-based malpractice coverage and a supportive team.

Employer: Elliot Health System

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Salary: Not listed

Lead breast imaging and interventional mammography across multiple sites. Requires ARRT mammography certification and leadership skills, with responsibilities in scheduling, quality, accreditation readiness, and staff supervision.

Employer: Elliot Health System

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, Nights (7p–7a)

Incentives: Up to $15,000 sign-on bonus, loan paydown up to $20,000

Night-shift ICU role in a 16-bed unit with 1:2 ratios (1:1 for higher acuity). Strong benefits, tuition reimbursement, and loan support make this attractive for experienced critical care nurses.

Employer: Elliot Health System – 1-Day Surgery Center

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Per diem / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the OR team with supplies, equipment, anesthesia cart setup, and room turnover in a busy same-day surgery center. Great entry or growth role if you have OR support experience and NH Medical Technician certification.

Employer: Manchester Ob/Gyn Associates

Location: Manchester, NH 03103

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $19.00 – $21.00 per hour

Clinic-based role handling CPT/ICD-10 coding, billing, payments, and patient billing questions. Comes with health, dental, FSA/HSA, PTO, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement; Epic experience and coding knowledge are a plus.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.