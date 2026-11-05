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Manchester
🏥 Manchester, NH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Great Openings
3 days ago
Manchester’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and senior care. Here are several solid roles, from student externs to advanced practice providers and high-paying travel techs.
Medication Nursing Assistant
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide hands-on, resident-centered care in a senior living community. Ideal if you’re an LNA/MNA who loves building relationships while helping with ADLs, vitals, mobility, and safe medication assistance.
Travel X-Ray Technologist – Radiology Tech – $2,726/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,726 per week (estimate), 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Travel radiology role with a Joint Commission–certified agency. Comes with weekly pay, housing or stipend options, Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, and strong support from recruiters and clinical staff.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,455/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks)
- Pay: $3,455 per week (estimate), 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts starting 11/09/2026
High-paying cath lab contract with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, daily or weekly pay, 401(k), and strong clinical support. Great fit if you have 1+ year cath lab experience and want a well-supported travel gig.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,748/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,748 per week (estimate), 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts starting 11/23/2026
Similar cath lab contract with aggressive compensation packages, Day 1 benefits, CEUs, and 24/7 support. Requires 1 year of experience; no new grads for this one.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,748/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,748 per week (estimate), 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts starting 11/23/2026
Another Manchester cath lab opening with the same strong benefits, stipends, and Day 1 coverage. Good if you want options on start dates and job IDs with the same agency.
RN/LPN – Full Time, 3pm–11pm (Evenings)
- Employer: RiverWoods
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week, evenings)
- Pay: Starts at $39.50+/hr including shift diff, plus $3,000 sign-on bonus
Evening shift role in a senior living community with low resident-to-staff ratios, strong benefits, earned time off, and education assistance. Great if you like a team-focused, resident-first environment.
Registered Nurse – Day Shift, Cypress Center
- Employer: Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester
- Location: Manchester, NH 03101
- Type: Full-time, flexible day shift (36–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $42.75/hr + shift differentials, $5,000 sign-on bonus
Day-shift RN role in an acute mental health crisis setting. Offers strong benefits, tuition assistance, and eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness and NH State Loan Repayment.
RN Student Nurse Extern – PRN Float Pool
- Employer: HCA Healthcare / Catholic Medical Center
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect for current RN students who’ve completed Nursing Fundamentals. Gain hands-on experience across units, with access to HCA’s education support, 401(k) match, and broad benefits (eligibility varies by role).
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Sub-Acute / LTC
- Employer: AlignMed Partners
- Location: Hackett Hill Center, Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $112,320 – $128,960/year base + no-cap bonus program
No-call, no-weekend advanced practice role in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting. Offers robust training, mentorship, bonuses, PTO, CME support, and strong health benefits, ideal if you enjoy geriatric care and want work-life balance.
PRN Internal Medicine Hospitalist
- Employer: Catholic Medical Center
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: PRN / Per diem
- Salary: Not listed
PRN hospitalist spot with flexible 12-hour shifts (days and nights). Great for a BE/BC internal medicine physician wanting extra shifts with occurrence-based malpractice coverage and a supportive team.
Mammography Supervisor – Full Time Days
- Employer: Elliot Health System
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days
- Salary: Not listed
Lead breast imaging and interventional mammography across multiple sites. Requires ARRT mammography certification and leadership skills, with responsibilities in scheduling, quality, accreditation readiness, and staff supervision.
Experienced ICU Registered Nurse – Full Time Nights
- Employer: Elliot Health System
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Full-time, Nights (7p–7a)
- Incentives: Up to $15,000 sign-on bonus, loan paydown up to $20,000
Night-shift ICU role in a 16-bed unit with 1:2 ratios (1:1 for higher acuity). Strong benefits, tuition reimbursement, and loan support make this attractive for experienced critical care nurses.
Perioperative Support Technician – Per Diem
- Employer: Elliot Health System – 1-Day Surgery Center
- Location: Manchester, NH
- Type: Per diem / Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the OR team with supplies, equipment, anesthesia cart setup, and room turnover in a busy same-day surgery center. Great entry or growth role if you have OR support experience and NH Medical Technician certification.
Medical Coder and Biller (Business Office Representative)
- Employer: Manchester Ob/Gyn Associates
- Location: Manchester, NH 03103
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $19.00 – $21.00 per hour
Clinic-based role handling CPT/ICD-10 coding, billing, payments, and patient billing questions. Comes with health, dental, FSA/HSA, PTO, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement; Epic experience and coding knowledge are a plus.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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