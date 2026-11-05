🍽️ Multiple Manchester, NH Food & Hospitality Jobs With Solid Pay

Manchester’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring across the board—from entry-level serving to kitchen pros and management.

Here are several solid openings in Manchester, NH right now:

Employer: Global Partners LP (Alltown Fresh)

Global Partners LP (Alltown Fresh) Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.59 – $19.80/hour

Hands-on line cook role using locally sourced ingredients with a Fortune 500 parent company behind it. You’ll prep fresh food, interact with guests, help train new hires, and keep a clean, safe kitchen. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and internal growth programs for long-term career paths.

Employer: RiverWoods

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50/hour or more DOE

Serve residents in a friendly, community-style setting (bistro and fine dining) with no prior experience required—must be 16+. Expect a mix of breakfast, lunch, and dinner shifts plus earned time off, paid holidays, wellness programs, employee meals, on-site fitness, education assistance, and DailyPay so you can get paid faster.

Employer: East Side Grill

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time (about 36 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $24.00 – $29.00/hour

Lead both front-of-house and kitchen operations, manage schedules, support staff, and keep service running smoothly. This role is ideal if you have restaurant management experience and want 401(k) matching, health/dental/vision insurance, PTO, paid training, and employee discounts in a local restaurant setting.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.