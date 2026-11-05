👔 Manchester, NH Exec & Leadership Roles with Multiple Openings

Manchester’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from construction management to nonprofit executive work and UK-focused public sector strategy. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Michael Page (for a 50+ year family-owned GC)

Michael Page (for a 50+ year family-owned GC) Location: Manchester, NH (travel across NH, ME, MA, VT, RI)

(travel across NH, ME, MA, VT, RI) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support major commercial, industrial, and automotive builds from preconstruction through closeout. Great fit if you have a construction-related degree, love fast-paced project work, and want to grow into a full Project Manager role with a stable New England builder.

Employer: City Year

Location: Manchester, NH (100% on-site)

(100% on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $150,000/year + up to 10% at-risk pay

Apply by: Initial deadline November 13, 2026 (then rolling)

Lead City Year New Hampshire’s next chapter, including its 7-Year Promise initiative and a $3.5M+ operation with staff, AmeriCorps members, and deep school partnerships. Ideal for a seasoned, mission-driven leader with strong fundraising chops and experience turning big vision into measurable impact.

Employer: McLarens LLC

Location: Listed as London/Manchester – Remote, GB (UK-based role)

Listed as (UK-based role) Type: Not specified

Not specified Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Senior leadership role shaping McLarens’ public sector strategy across the UK, from local authorities to emergency services. You’ll sit on the UK Leadership Team, drive growth, lead tenders, and oversee complex public sector claims, with strong emphasis on business development and thought leadership.

If any of these sound close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—good leadership roles move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.