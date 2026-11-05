🛒 Manchester, NH Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Manchester’s retail scene is busy right now—stores, banks, and clubs are all hiring. Lots of mix here: entry-level, seasonal, and leadership roles with real growth paths.

Employer: The Guitar Center Company

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the music lesson program—sell lesson and rehearsal packages, coordinate teacher schedules, and keep students and parents happy. Great fit if you have 3+ years in music/retail, love customer service, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, discounts, gig leave).

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Location: 79 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time (overnights)

Pay: $16.25 – $24.35/hour

Overnight role stocking grocery shelves, unloading trucks, and keeping aisles full and tidy. Good if you like working with less supervision, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want steady hours with a well-known supermarket.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Location: 79 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.60 – $26.20/hour

Front-end leader role: supervise cashiers and service desk, handle schedules, and jump in on registers when needed. Great step up if you’ve cashiered before and want leadership experience in a busy store.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Mall of New Hampshire, Manchester, NH

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Work on the Santa photo set as a sales associate/photographer—welcome families, take photos, and sell photo packages. Fun, fast-paced holiday job with flexible scheduling, same-day pay options, and cute perks like a free Santa visit for friends/family.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run the store, support displays, and lead the team. Good for someone with some prior management experience, strong customer service, and interest in crafts/merchandising. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, vacation, and employee discount.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Downtown Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Blend customer service with banking—welcome walk-in clients, discuss their financial needs, and connect them to Chase products and digital tools. Ideal if you have sales or retail experience, strong communication skills, and are open to licensing/background requirements.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 725 Gold St, Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000 – $100,000/year + bonus potential

Overnight leadership role managing stocking teams, merchandising, and P&L for your area. Good fit if you have retail + supervisory experience and want a higher-paying management track with health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Location: 201 John Devine Dr, Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.95 – $27.25/hour

Train to run the bakery department—staffing, scheduling, merchandising, and food safety. Great for current department leads or managers who want a clear path into store leadership and don’t mind physical work.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Location: 201 John Devine Dr, Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.95 – $27.25/hour

Similar trainee track, but focused on center store/stock crew operations. You’ll manage stocking, inventory, and team performance while learning all the tools and reports used to run the department.

Employer: Vans (VF Corporation)

Location: Mall of New Hampshire, Manchester, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50 – $24.00/hour + incentives

Lead shifts, coach associates, and keep the store looking sharp at this iconic skate/lifestyle brand. Perfect if you have 1+ year retail leadership, love fashion/streetwear, and want a fun, youth-focused environment.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Manchester, NH (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Manage a territory of retail merchandisers—staffing, scheduling, coaching, and ensuring in-store programs are executed correctly. Good for someone with 2–4 years retail/field leadership who’s comfortable with about 30% travel.

Employer: First Tech Federal Credit Union / DCU

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50/hour

Front-line credit union role: open accounts and loans, process teller transactions, and help members reach their financial goals. Nice option if you have 1–3 years customer service, basic computer skills, and want good PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 777 South Willow St, Manchester, NH

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.50/hour

Hands-on backroom and floor role: receive freight, ticket, sort, and stock merchandise. Great if you like staying busy, want flexible hours, and a simple way to pick up extra holiday cash.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 777 South Willow St, Manchester, NH

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.50/hour

Be the friendly face at checkout—ring sales, handle returns, and keep lines moving. Good entry-level job if you enjoy talking with people and want retail experience plus an employee discount.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 777 South Willow St, Manchester, NH

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.50/hour

Work on the sales floor helping customers find deals, keeping racks organized, and supporting different departments. Nice fit if you like moving around, staying social, and learning general retail skills.

Employer: Hannaford

Location: 605 Mast Rd, Manchester, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.10 – $22.60/hour

Stock grocery shelves, help customers find items, and keep the store clean and organized. Solid part-time role with physical activity and a clear routine if you like staying on your feet.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base pay not listed + bonuses (up to $30 per new line, $10 per upgrade/tablet)

Represent Verizon inside Best Buy—help customers choose phones and plans, and earn extra on each qualified activation. Great if you enjoy tech, like sales, and want employee discounts and solid benefits.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.50/hour (estimate range start)

Work in the meat department weighing, wrapping, stocking, and helping members with questions. Good for someone comfortable with cold environments and lifting, with weekly pay, PTO, health benefits, 401(k), and stock purchase plan.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.75/hour (estimate range start)

Keep the dairy and freezer sections full, rotated, and food-safe while helping members. Expect cooler/freezer temps, lifting up to 50 lbs, and steady hours with weekly pay and full benefits.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.