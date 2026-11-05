🎨 Manchester, NH Arts & Media Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Manchester’s media and design scene is busy right now, with TV news and print shops both hiring. If you like fast-paced creative work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: WMUR-TV

WMUR-TV Location: Manchester, NH

Manchester, NH Type: Part-time (listed under FULL_TIME category)

Part-time (listed under FULL_TIME category) Salary: Not listed

Help run live newscasts by operating cameras and production gear, keeping the studio in shape, and supporting directors. Good fit if you want hands-on TV experience and enjoy teamwork and flexible duties.

Employer: WMUR-TV

WMUR-TV Location: Manchester, NH

Manchester, NH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed; benefits include medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match

You’ll track breaking news, work with scanners and social media, and help decide what stories make it on air. Great for someone who loves local news, fast decisions, and digital platforms.

Employer: WMUR-TV

WMUR-TV Location: Manchester, NH

Manchester, NH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed; benefits include medical, 401(k) match, and PTO

Create and stack newscasts, coordinate with reporters and anchors, and keep high journalistic standards. Ideal if you have newsroom experience and like shaping the whole show behind the scenes.

Employer: WMUR-TV

WMUR-TV Location: Manchester, NH

Manchester, NH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed; benefits include medical, dental, and 401(k) match

Split your time between the anchor desk and live reporting in the field, telling strong local stories under tight deadlines. Best for candidates with 2+ years of anchoring/reporting and confident live presence.

Employer: WMUR-TV

WMUR-TV Location: Manchester, NH

Manchester, NH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed; benefits include medical, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave

Another anchor/reporter role focused on both studio and field work, with an emphasis on energetic, professional storytelling. Good match if you’re experienced on camera and want a modern benefits package.

Employer: Minuteman Press

Location: Manchester, NH

Manchester, NH Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: $18.00–$22.00 per hour, ~40 hours/week

Design logos, marketing pieces, and layouts, then prep files for print and help with finishing work like cutting and binding. Great if you’re strong in Adobe InDesign and Illustrator, love print design, and want a mix of creative and hands-on production.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send that resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.