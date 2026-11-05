🏗️ Manchester, NH Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Manchester’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry level to senior power systems. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: CDM Smith

CDM Smith Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,798 – $100,298 (pay range listed)

Entry-level role on a water resources team working on climate change adaptation, stormwater, dams, drainage, and ecosystem restoration. You’ll do calculations, modeling, data analysis, and site visits while learning from senior engineers. Bachelor’s in Environmental, Civil, Coastal, Chemical, or related engineering required; up to 10% travel; no visa sponsorship.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a defense-focused client)

(recruiting for a defense-focused client) Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + annual bonus (exact range not listed)

Design and test RF and microwave components and antennas for next‑gen wireless and defense systems. You’ll work with tools like HFSS, CST, ADS, run lab tests with network/spectrum analyzers, and support products from concept through production. Looking for 3–4+ years RF/antenna experience or a Master’s with RF/EM focus, plus a degree in EE, RF Engineering, Physics, or similar.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Location: Manchester, NH (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,450 – $143,830 + potential incentive

Lead electric distribution system planning for multiple feeders and substations, including long‑range (2–5+ year) plans, DER integration (solar, EVs, storage), and contingency studies. Hybrid schedule with at least 3 days/week in office, travel across MA/CT/NH, and emergency response duties. Requires a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering (power systems preferred) and 5+ years in distribution planning/design/operations; no visa sponsorship.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon—good engineering roles in Manchester don’t sit open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.