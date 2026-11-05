💰 Manchester, NH Accounting & Tax – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Manchester’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid openings from entry-level tax to senior leadership. If you’re in accounting or tax and want growth, there’s a good mix of public firm and industry roles here.

Employer: NYCOA (Nylon Corporation of America, Inc)

Location: Manchester, NH (onsite at manufacturing facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Hands-on role working directly with the Controller on month-end close, cost accounting, and financial reporting. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in manufacturing accounting, like digging into data, and want experience helping roll out a new ERP system.

Employer: Kforce Inc (for a local accounting firm)

Location: Manchester, NH (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Strong salary + comprehensive benefits (range not listed)

Lead individual, trust, and estate tax work for high-net-worth and family office clients, review complex returns (including hedge fund and PE K-1s), and mentor a growing team. Ideal if you’re a CPA with ~8+ years of tax experience and want a high-impact leadership role with a hybrid schedule and modern, AI-supported tools.

Employer: Kforce Inc (for a local accounting firm)

Location: Manchester, NH (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Strong salary + benefits (range not listed)

Prepare individual, trust, and business tax returns while learning from senior staff in a collaborative, tech-forward firm. Good match if you have 2+ years of tax experience, a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Tax, and are CPA/EA or working toward it.

Employer: UHY-US

Location: Manchester, NH (office environment, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on role and experience

Oversee and review business and individual tax returns while managing a portfolio of engagements across many industries. Great if you’re a CPA or EA with 5–8 years in a CPA or consulting firm, and want to lead staff, shape tax strategy, and help with business development at a large national firm.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—good firms often consider strong candidates for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.