💻 Manchester, NH Tech Hiring Now: Multiple IT & GIS Roles

Manchester’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on systems work or data and mapping. Here are a couple of strong roles worth a look.

Employer: Mainstay Technologies

Location: Manchester, NH (hybrid / work-from-anywhere within driving distance)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to person for system-level work: security patching, upgrades, audits, and higher-level escalations (not basic help desk). This role is great if you have 2–3+ years in IT support or sysadmin, like improving stability and documentation, and want flexible remote work, strong training support, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Southern NH Planning Commission (SNHPC)

Location: Manchester, NH (in-office)

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week)

Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year DOE

Lead GIS work that supports transportation, land use, and community planning across 14 towns in the greater Manchester area. Ideal if you have a Master’s + 3 years (or Bachelor’s + 5 years) in GIS, are strong with ESRI ArcGIS, Spatial/Network Analyst, and like building maps, datasets, and models that shape real-world planning decisions. Comes with health & dental, NHRS pension, PTO, disability, life insurance, and PFML.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth skimming the full posting—sometimes the fit is better than you think once you see the details.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.