🚔 Manchester, NH Security Jobs – Multiple Roles With $20+/hr Options

Manchester’s security scene is busy right now, with options from retail loss prevention to front desk officer roles. If you like keeping people and spaces safe, there are a few solid picks here.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 777 South Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103

Salary: $15.50/hour

Type: Regular Part-Time

Help keep a busy retail store safe by watching entrances, exits, and high‑risk areas while greeting every shopper with a friendly, confident presence. This role is great if you like being on your feet, enjoy customer interaction, and want flexible hours, an employee discount, and access to benefits as a part‑timer.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Manchester, NH

Salary: $20.44/hour

Type: Full Time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Front desk security at a tech/media/telecom site, where you’ll welcome visitors, manage badges, and monitor cameras and alarms. Good fit if you want steady weekday hours, paid training, and access to medical, dental, vision, disability, and retirement benefits, plus extra shifts through their app.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Manchester, NH

Salary: $20.44/hour

Type: Part Time

Schedule: Mon & Tue 6:30 AM – 12:30 PM; Thu 12:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Reception‑style security at a front desk, handling visitor check‑ins, calls, and access control while keeping an eye out for any issues. Nice option if you want a set part‑time schedule, paid training, a retirement savings plan, and perks/discounts, with room to pick up more shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—employers often have similar openings with different hours or sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.