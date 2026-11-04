🎓 Manchester, NH Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching & Instructor Roles

Manchester’s education scene is busy right now, from K–12 schools to adult learning and the arts. If you like helping people grow, there are several solid options open around the city.

Employer: University of New Hampshire – College of Professional Studies

University of New Hampshire – College of Professional Studies Location: Manchester, NH (travel to PK–12 schools across NH)

(travel to PK–12 schools across NH) Type: Part-time, adjunct

Pay: $250–$350 per assigned teacher candidate

Work with PK–12 teacher candidates in real classrooms, doing observations, coaching, and formal assessments. Great fit if you hold a NH teaching license, enjoy mentoring new teachers, and want flexible, field-based work.

Employer: Applied ABC

Location: Manchester, NH (travel to local school districts)

(travel to local school districts) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support K–6 students and staff with digital learning, curriculum, and tech integration, with in-person school visits at least 2x per month. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in digital tech, NH Digital Learning Specialist certification (0305), and 3+ years of teaching.

Employer: Pumps & Pirouettes

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Part-time, Contract

Salary: Not listed

Teach adult hip hop and heels in a supportive, body-positive studio focused on confidence and performance. Good for experienced adult instructors (3+ years) who can lead high-energy classes and are comfortable promoting their classes on Instagram.

Employer: Manchester School District

Location: Manchester, NH

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Teach multilingual K–12 students and help them build English skills in listening, speaking, reading, and writing. Best for licensed or license-eligible ESL/EL teachers who value culturally responsive teaching and want to work in a large, diverse district.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on the posting, and it may lead you to related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.