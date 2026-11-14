🏛️ Manchester Aldermen Meeting: Budget, Massage Rules, Recycling

The Manchester Board of Aldermen will hold a regular meeting on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the Manchester Justice Center, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive. The meeting will also be available by video and phone, but you must register in advance to get the livestream link or teleconference instructions.

The evening will start with a public hearing on Case PC-26-TAR-001, a proposal to change Title IV, Article V of the city code dealing with massage therapy businesses. This is your chance to speak about the proposed massage business rules.

After that, the Board will handle its usual opening items: call to order, Pledge of Allegiance, invocation, roll call, confirming a quorum, and approving minutes from the October 27, 2026 Budget Work Session and the November 2, 2026 Regular Meeting.

There will be time to set the order of agenda items and hear petitions, including a CPOP Sixth Grade Student Community Presentation, plus public comments.

Under the Mayor’s report, the Board will issue proclamations for Lung Cancer Awareness and Veterans Day, followed by a general mayoral update.

From the City Administrator’s office, the Board will hear:

An Arts at the Lyceum Initiative report by Director Kat Schien

report by Director A Compensation Study report by Karin Campbell

report by A Right-of-Way Tree Policy discussion led by Assistant Director Dave Pracht

discussion led by Assistant Director A list of paid bills with warrant dates from 11-03-2026 to 11-15-2026

Committee reports will come from:

Planning and Zoning Commission (Alderman Baumann)

(Alderman Baumann) Veterans Commission (Alderwoman Huether)

(Alderwoman Huether) Audit and Finance Committee (Alderman Bitzer)

(Alderman Bitzer) Tree Advisory Board (Alderman Dodge)

(Alderman Dodge) Homecoming Committee (Alderwoman Ottenad)

For old legislation, the Board will consider Amended Bill No. 26-2587, which would repeal Section 105.070 on filing fees/nominating petitions for elected city officers. This has been requested as emergency legislation by Alderwoman Ottenad.

New items include:

Resolution No. 26-1088 for a 2027 Electronics Recycling Collection Grant (Alderwoman Huether)

for a (Alderwoman Huether) Bill No. 26-2588 , the Fiscal Year 2027 Budget (Alderman Bitzer)

, the (Alderman Bitzer) Bill No. 26-2589, a Section 405.250.C text amendment on massage therapist regulations (Alderman Baumann)

The agenda ends with miscellaneous business, more public comments, and adjournment.

People with disabilities or special needs are asked to contact City Clerk Michelle Melugin for accommodations. Residents can take part by watching the live video (name and email required), calling in by phone after online registration, or emailing public comments to the City Clerk by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2026.