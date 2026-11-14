📢 Recycle electronics & metal, help local families Nov. 21

The City of Manchester is holding its next Electronics and Metal Recycling Event on Saturday, November 21, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Schroeder Park.

In partnership with Midwest Recycling Center, residents can safely drop off unwanted electronics and metal items for recycling. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to make sure they can complete their drop-off.

The City is also collecting donations for the Circle of Concern Food Pantry. Please consider bringing two or more canned goods or non-perishable food items, or making a monetary donation to support local families.

For more information, visit manchestermo.gov/ecycling or call Midwest Recycling Center at 636-223-0150.