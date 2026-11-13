Healthcare hiring is steady in Manchester, MO right now, with options both in hospital-based care and private practice. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a couple of solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Mercy / Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Mercy / Location: Manchester, MO (Dierbergs Manchester)

(Dierbergs Manchester) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a Clinical Pharmacist in a retail setting while still being part of a large hospital system. You’ll verify orders, manage medication therapy, support doctors and nurses, and help mentor students and residents, all with Mercy’s full benefits and growth opportunities.

Employer: Baxter Dental Group

Location: Manchester, MO

Type: Part-time (about 16 hours/week)

Salary: $45.00 – $55.00 per hour

Join a small, supportive dental team just 2 days per week. This is a good fit if you want strong hourly pay, a positive office vibe, and time to really connect with patients without taking on a full-time schedule.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.