🏛️ Manchester HDC Meeting: ADU, Doors & Demo Delay, Nov 12

🏛️ The Historic District Commission/Historical Commission will meet on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 6:00 pm in Town Hall, Room 7. There is also a Zoom option (Meeting ID 826 7697 5579, Passcode 815838). The notice explains that Zoom is just a convenience; if the technology fails, the meeting will continue in person.

The Commission will review two new applications:

15 Washington Street (District G) : Applicant Nick Chareas is asking for a certificate of appropriateness to build a new accessory dwelling unit (ADU) next to the existing multi-family building. This was filed on October 8, 2026 .

: Applicant is asking for a to build a new next to the existing multi-family building. This was filed on . 1 Pine Street (District G): Applicant Patrick Brady is seeking a certificate of appropriateness for two new fiberglass, craftsman-style doors. This was filed on October 29, 2026.

They will continue their discussion of Demolition Delay By-Laws, including a review of the October 29 public forum, and note that the next public forum with the consultant is on December 2.

The agenda also includes discussion of a CPC (Community Preservation Committee) application and setting the 2027 meeting calendar.

Under routine business, they plan to approve the October 8, 2026 meeting minutes, take up any other business not anticipated by the Chair (discussion only), and then adjourn. The notice is signed by Chair Rosemary Costello.