Manchester’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with Hartford HealthCare hiring across clinical and support roles. Good mix here for seasoned pros and folks earlier in their careers.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare / UConn Family Medicine Residency Program

Hartford HealthCare / Location: 130 Hartford Road, Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time, salaried faculty physician

Salary: Not listed

Teach and mentor residents while running an outpatient family medicine practice in a community-based academic setting. Comes with a UConn School of Medicine faculty appointment, dedicated teaching time, and access to Hartford HealthCare’s large specialist network, tech tools (Epic + AI), and leadership growth paths.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare Location: 71 Haynes Street, Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time (rotating weekends & holidays)

(rotating weekends & holidays) Salary: Not listed, up to $8K bonus for certified techs

Lead complex instrument decontamination and sterilization for Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, including case carts and isolation carts. This role suits a certified tech with 2+ years’ experience, strong sterile processing skills, and comfort taking charge when management is off-site.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare Location: 71 Haynes Street, Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time, float pool

Salary: Not listed

Support patients with daily care needs across different units as part of the float pool, under RN/LPN direction. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, basic computer skills, and either CNA training or are ready to complete nurse aide competencies and BLS certification during orientation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.