Manchester’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands and local spots hiring for customer-facing roles. If you like talking with people and keeping busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rack Room Shoes

Rack Room Shoes Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.19 – $17.47/hour

Why it’s interesting: Help families find the right shoes, keep the store looking sharp, and handle POS transactions. Good fit if you’ve got some retail experience and like a mix of customer service, sales, and merchandising.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $30.00/hour base + incentive (annual target $7,200)

Why it’s interesting: Higher hourly pay for experienced retail pros who can solve customer issues in one visit and sell phones, plans, and services. Comes with access to T-Mobile’s stock grants, 401(k), and a strong benefits package for part-timers.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Front-of-house role where you handle guest payments and support the restaurant team. Good step if you want to grow in the food & beverage world and like a lively, sports-bar vibe.

Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture

Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Part-time (hourly + commission)

Expected Earnings: $35,000 – $55,000/year (hourly + uncapped commissions) ; base pay from $10.50/hour

; base pay Why it’s interesting: Mix of customer service and commission sales in a busy outlet showroom, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and day-one employee discount. Great if you’re outgoing and want your pay to grow with your sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail managers often have flexibility on hours and can train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.