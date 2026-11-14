Manchester’s security and public safety scene is active right now, with options for both steady full-time work and flexible part-time hours. If you like helping people feel safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare Location: 71 Haynes Street, Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line safety role at a busy healthcare network, helping protect patients, visitors, and staff. You’ll patrol the hospital, respond to incidents, work with law enforcement, and need a high school diploma, valid driver’s license, and CT Guard Card (or application).

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.76/hour

Schedule: Sat & Sun, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, with option to pick up extra shifts

Weekend retail patrol role with steady “anchor” shifts and the chance to add more hours when you want. Good fit if you want flexible income, basic security duties, and benefits with a large security company.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.