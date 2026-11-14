Manchester’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from car sales to home improvement and branch leadership. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Englert Inc (LeafGuard)

Englert Inc (LeafGuard) Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Not listed

Lead and train a team of sales reps while supporting the General Manager. This role is heavy on coaching, ride-alongs, sales meetings, and rep development, and can be a path toward a future GM role if you want to move up.

Employer: Autocenter Sales & Service / DriveMax

Location: 512 W Center St, Manchester, CT 06040

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$90,000 per year (hourly base + commission)

Work at a growing, family-owned dealership with 450+ vehicles in stock. You’ll handle test drives, explain features, close deals, and use a CRM, with flexible schedule, employee discount, and strong finance options to help you finalize sales.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time, entry-level

Salary: Not listed

Great if you’re new to sales but love talking to people. You’ll work retail events and local campaigns, chat with homeowners, explain home improvement products, and generate leads with paid training and room to grow into sales or leadership roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours, quotas, and benefits are in each posting, and roles can evolve as teams grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.