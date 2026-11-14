Manchester’s hospitals are busy and hiring across many teams right now, from bedside care to advanced practice and lab leadership. If you’re in healthcare and want to stay local, these roles span inpatient, ICU, behavioral health, and diagnostics.

Employer: DayToDay Health

DayToDay Health Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide inpatient care in a closed-ICU setting, handling admissions, daily rounding, discharges, and care coordination with no procedures required. Good fit if you like working closely with specialists and nursing teams to manage patients from admission through discharge.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

CARIN Alliance Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General urology role in a large, interdisciplinary system with advanced practitioner support, training, and research options. Ideal if you want a broad urology practice with room to grow your clinical expertise.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Location: 71 Haynes Street, Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a clinical lab department (often across multiple sites), overseeing operations, staff, test procedures, and regulatory compliance. Great for an experienced MLS who’s ready for budgeting, project work, and technical leadership.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Location: 71 Haynes Street, Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time (every other weekend & holiday)

(every other weekend & holiday) Salary: Not listed

Support an inpatient psych unit by running groups, supporting ADLs, and maintaining a safe, therapeutic environment. Good entry point if you have a HS diploma (associate’s in psych/human services preferred) and want hands-on behavioral health experience.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Location: 71 Haynes Street, Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Not listed (up to $30,000 in shift differentials on top of base pay; possible sign-on bonus)

Join a critical care intensivist team providing holistic ICU care, including procedures, diagnostics, and family communication. Designed for APPs with 1+ year of critical care experience, plus strong CME, tuition help, and system-wide support.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Location: 71 Haynes Street, Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inpatient WOCN APRN role focused on complex wounds, ostomies, and continence care, with heavy emphasis on consultation, education, and prevention. Best for experienced WOCN-certified clinicians who enjoy being a clinical resource and educator across units.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Location: 71 Haynes Street, Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time , variable shifts (1st & 2nd), every other weekend & rotating holidays

, variable shifts (1st & 2nd), every other weekend & rotating holidays Salary: Not listed

Perform and interpret a wide range of clinical lab tests, using complex problem-solving to support diagnosis and treatment. Good match if you have a related bachelor’s degree and can obtain ASCP (or equivalent) certification within 90 days.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Location: 71 Haynes Street, Manchester, CT

Type: Per diem , variable shifts

, variable shifts Salary: Not listed

Entry-level EEG role where you’ll learn on the job under senior tech supervision, performing routine EEGs and helping evaluate seizure and epilepsy disorders. Great if you have a high school diploma and want to work toward ABRET R.EEGT certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many systems list related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.