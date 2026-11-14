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Manchester
🍽️ Manchester CT Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
12 days ago
Manchester’s restaurant scene is busy, and a few big names are adding to their teams right now. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and being around food, these are worth a look.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Manchester, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50 – $20.00/hour, weekly pay
- Why it’s appealing: Entry-level kitchen role with clear tasks (dish machine, trash, sanitation) plus restaurant discounts, formal training, and career growth. After a year, eligible Roadies can access medical, dental, vision, tuition help, paid vacation, and more.
Line Cook – Broil/Grill (Full-Time)
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Manchester, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $24.00/hour, weekly pay
- Why it’s appealing: Hands-on grill role working on their most popular steaks in a high-volume kitchen. Comes with flexible schedules, discounts, training, and a strong benefits package after a year for eligible staff.
Line Cook – Broil/Grill (Part-Time)
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Manchester, CT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $24.00/hour, weekly pay
- Why it’s appealing: Same core grill cook duties as full-time, but with part-time hours for anyone wanting restaurant experience without a full schedule. Includes access to training, flexible shifts, and potential long-term growth.
HOH Team Member
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.
- Location: Manchester, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Back-of-house role at a busy sports bar brand. Restaurant or retail experience and leadership skills are a plus, so this can be a good step if you’re looking to grow into supervisory or management work.
Product Demonstrator PT
- Employer: Product Connections (Acosta Group)
- Location: Manchester, CT
- Type: Part-time (up to ~25 hours/week)
- Pay: Range mentioned by employer; exact amount not listed here
- Why it’s appealing: In-store demo job where you cook/serve samples, talk with shoppers, and promote products. Good fit if you like people, can stand/walk most of your shift, and want flexible, retail-based hours.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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