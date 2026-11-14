Manchester’s restaurant scene is busy, and a few big names are adding to their teams right now. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and being around food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $20.00/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Why it’s appealing: Entry-level kitchen role with clear tasks (dish machine, trash, sanitation) plus restaurant discounts, formal training, and career growth. After a year, eligible Roadies can access medical, dental, vision, tuition help, paid vacation, and more.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $24.00/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Why it’s appealing: Hands-on grill role working on their most popular steaks in a high-volume kitchen. Comes with flexible schedules, discounts, training, and a strong benefits package after a year for eligible staff.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $24.00/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Why it’s appealing: Same core grill cook duties as full-time, but with part-time hours for anyone wanting restaurant experience without a full schedule. Includes access to training, flexible shifts, and potential long-term growth.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Back-of-house role at a busy sports bar brand. Restaurant or retail experience and leadership skills are a plus, so this can be a good step if you’re looking to grow into supervisory or management work.

Employer: Product Connections (Acosta Group)

Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Part-time (up to ~25 hours/week)

Pay: Range mentioned by employer; exact amount not listed here

Range mentioned by employer; exact amount not listed here Why it’s appealing: In-store demo job where you cook/serve samples, talk with shoppers, and promote products. Good fit if you like people, can stand/walk most of your shift, and want flexible, retail-based hours.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.