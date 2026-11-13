Manchester’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to private wellness. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in and around Manchester, CT.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare Location: 71 Haynes Street, Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time , 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m., every other weekend

, Salary: Not listed

Hospital role on a special care telemetry unit, helping patients with daily needs under an RN or LPN. Great fit if you have (or are working toward) CNA skills and want strong training, clear growth paths, and big-system benefits.

Employer: Vetted Solutions (for an integrated health system)

Vetted Solutions (for an integrated health system) Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient primary care role in a patient-centered, team-based setting. Good match for physicians who like coordinated care, modern clinical tools, and optional teaching and professional development.

Employer: Little Bird Wellness

Location: Manchester, CT (with East Granby & Hartford locations)

(with East Granby & Hartford locations) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $35.00–$50.00 per hour + tips potential

Join a holistic wellness center offering therapeutic, prenatal, and specialty massage in a calm, team-focused setting. Flexible schedule, 401(k) matching, employee discounts, and ongoing training make this ideal if you want to grow your practice in a supportive space.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.