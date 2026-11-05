🏥 Manchester, CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month

Manchester’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding staff across many roles. If you’re looking to get into patient care or level up your medical career, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare Location: Manchester, CT – 71 Haynes St (Manchester Memorial Hospital)

– 71 Haynes St (Manchester Memorial Hospital) Type: Full-time

Support patients with daily care on a special care telemetry unit, working closely with RNs and LPNs. High school diploma is required; CNA training is preferred but not always required, and you’ll get support to build your skills and keep your certifications current.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare Location: Manchester, CT – 71 Haynes St, Manchester Memorial Hospital

– 71 Haynes St, Manchester Memorial Hospital Type: Full-time, rotating schedule with some call from home

Join an APP-led inpatient ortho team, first-assisting in the OR and managing pre/post-op care, ED, and inpatient consults. Open to PAs and Acute Care NPs with 1+ year of orthopaedic surgery experience, with market-leading pay, CME time and budget, tuition help, and strong mentorship.

Employer: Optum / Genoa Healthcare

Location: Manchester, CT – 444 Center St., Suite 117

– 444 Center St., Suite 117 Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00–$29.00/hour (based on experience and other factors)

Work in a mental health–focused pharmacy, filling prescriptions, handling inventory, and supporting patients and clinic staff. Monday–Friday daytime hours, strong benefits (PTO, health, 401(k), education reimbursement), and a chance to help people managing serious mental or chronic illness.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a great way to get your name in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.