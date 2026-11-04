🛒 Manchester, CT Retail Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Manchester’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across beauty, furniture, and grocery. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.94 – $20.20/hour plus tips and potential overtime; full-time roles eligible for health, dental, vision, life, disability, and PTO

plus tips and potential overtime; full-time roles eligible for health, dental, vision, life, disability, and PTO Notes: Ongoing applications

Lead with advanced hair services (cuts, color, texture, extensions, makeup, more) while helping drive salon sales and guest loyalty. Good fit if you have a cosmetology license, strong technical skills, and enjoy building long-term client relationships in a busy beauty retail setting.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.94 – $21.40/hour plus tips and potential overtime; full-time roles eligible for health, dental, vision, life, disability, and PTO

plus tips and potential overtime; full-time roles eligible for health, dental, vision, life, disability, and PTO Notes: Ongoing applications

Higher-level stylist role with a $1,900 average weekly sales goal, offering a chance to do advanced hair, brow, and makeup services while leading on performance and guest experience. Ideal if you’re an experienced stylist ready to grow your book and earn more through services and product sales.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan

Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Unlimited earning potential $65,000–$100,000/year plus $5,000 performance-based sign-on bonus

plus Benefits: Health, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, PTO, paid training, career growth

Help customers furnish their homes through consultative, relationship-based sales—no prior sales experience required. Great if you enjoy talking with people, working toward goals, and want strong income potential in a team-focused retail setting.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 420 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT 06042

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $35/hour , plus premiums of $0.35 – $3.00/hour in some situations and performance incentives

, plus premiums of in some situations and performance incentives Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, disability, discounts, paid education (Live Better U)

Lead the team that unloads trucks and stocks freight, spending most of your time in the backroom and on the floor. Good for someone who can lift 50+ lbs, likes physical work, and wants strong hourly pay with solid benefits and growth options.

Employer: Wakefern Food Corporation / ShopRite

Location: Manchester, CT

Type: Full-time (non-union) and part-time (non-union) options

and options Pay: $16.94 – $30.31/hour

Benefits (full-time): Health, dental, vision, short/long-term disability, life insurance, PTO, holidays, Sunday premium pay, 401(k) with match, discounts, bonuses, and growth opportunities

Wrap, scale, price, and stock meat while keeping the department clean, safe, and well-presented. This is a hands-on role in refrigerated areas, great if you’re comfortable lifting up to 80–90 lbs, like steady, physical work, and want grocery-store stability with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles nearby, and many offer training if you’re new to retail.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.