🏭 Manawa, WI Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Manawa’s food manufacturing scene is busy right now, and TreeHouse Foods is hiring across several lines. If you like steady hours, clear routines, and hands-on work, these are worth a look.

Employer: TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Location: Manawa, WI (Receiving & Bldg 30)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.81/hr + $0.55/hr shift premium

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 1:45pm–10:00pm (2nd shift)

Run and set up packaging machines, load materials, do quality checks, and handle deep cleans/changeovers for the Sugar Free Production team. Good fit if you’ve worked as a machine operator before and like a steady afternoon/evening shift.

Employer: TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Location: Manawa, WI (Receiving & Bldg 30)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $27.76/hr + shift differential

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 1:00pm–9:00pm (2nd shift)

Mix product to spec, lift up to 50 lbs through the day, and keep up with paperwork and quality checks in a fast-paced, sometimes dirty environment. Great if you’re strong with basic math, comfortable with computers, and want higher starting pay on 2nd shift.

Employer: TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Location: Manawa, WI (Receiving & Bldg 30 & Downtown/OMC)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.33/hr

Schedule: Varies by business need, options include: Mon–Thurs, 5:00am–3:00pm Tues–Fri, 5:00am–3:00pm Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:00pm

Varies by business need, options include:

Help where needed: move materials to conveyors, hand-pack finished goods, give break relief, and support deep cleans on Fridays. Nice option if you like day shift, variety in your tasks, and don’t mind your exact schedule shifting a bit.

If one of these fits your life, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.