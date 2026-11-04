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🏭 Manawa, WI Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Manawa’s food manufacturing scene is busy right now, and TreeHouse Foods is hiring across several lines. If you like steady hours, clear routines, and hands-on work, these are worth a look.
Operator II, 2nd Shift
- Employer: TreeHouse Foods
- Location: Manawa, WI (Receiving & Bldg 30)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.81/hr + $0.55/hr shift premium
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 1:45pm–10:00pm (2nd shift)
Run and set up packaging machines, load materials, do quality checks, and handle deep cleans/changeovers for the Sugar Free Production team. Good fit if you’ve worked as a machine operator before and like a steady afternoon/evening shift.
Blender, 2nd Shift
- Employer: TreeHouse Foods
- Location: Manawa, WI (Receiving & Bldg 30)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starts at $27.76/hr + shift differential
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 1:00pm–9:00pm (2nd shift)
Mix product to spec, lift up to 50 lbs through the day, and keep up with paperwork and quality checks in a fast-paced, sometimes dirty environment. Great if you’re strong with basic math, comfortable with computers, and want higher starting pay on 2nd shift.
Floater, 1st Shift
- Employer: TreeHouse Foods
- Location: Manawa, WI (Receiving & Bldg 30 & Downtown/OMC)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.33/hr
- Schedule: Varies by business need, options include:
- Mon–Thurs, 5:00am–3:00pm
- Tues–Fri, 5:00am–3:00pm
- Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:00pm
Help where needed: move materials to conveyors, hand-pack finished goods, give break relief, and support deep cleans on Fridays. Nice option if you like day shift, variety in your tasks, and don’t mind your exact schedule shifting a bit.
If one of these fits your life, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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