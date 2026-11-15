Manassas is busy on the healthcare front right now, with solid options both in hospital care and in local schools. If you’re licensed in Virginia and ready for a steady role, these are worth a look.

Employer: Inova Health

Inova Health Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time, day shift (Monday–Friday)

Salary: Not listed

Full-time echo role with sign-on bonus and relocation assistance. You’ll work in a cardiology practice doing cardiac/vascular studies, IV contrast, and equipment troubleshooting. Requires ARDMS or CCI echo/vascular credentials, BLS (AHA), and at least 1 year of post-registry experience.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so I’ve only included it once here.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Manassas, VA (school-based)

Type: Full-time, contract (35 hrs/week)

Contract Term: ASAP start through June 12, 2027

ASAP start through Salary: Not listed

Long-term school contract where you’ll provide direct therapy, do assessments, and write IEPs for students across a local district. Open to SLP-CCC and CFY with an active Virginia SLP license (no SLPA), and you’ll work onsite with possible travel between schools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend who might be a fit. Local leads like this move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.