Manassas has a solid mix of national brands hiring right now, from big box stores to fashion and finance. Good options here if you like helping customers and want steady hours.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3573

Walmart Supercenter Location: 9401 Liberia Ave, Manassas, VA 20110

Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $15 – $28/hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums

+ performance incentives and possible premiums Why it’s worth a look: Help customers on the sales floor, keep displays in order, and do tasks like paint mixing or fabric cutting. Comes with big-company perks like health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and 100% paid education through Live Better U for eligible associates.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Manassas, VA 20109

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Front-line role in the Appliance Outlet area, helping customers find the right tech and appliances while keeping the outlet section organized. Flexible schedule (nights, weekends, holidays) and access to employee discounts, retirement resources, well-being support, and PTO for eligible staff.

Employer: Lendmark Financial Services

Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $24.00/hour + quarterly incentive potential

+ quarterly incentive potential Why it’s worth a look: Mix of customer service and finance—help customers with personal loans, process payments, and approve loans within set limits. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, tuition assistance, and more) and room to grow if you like a fast-paced office setting.

Employer: Old Navy

Location: Parkridge Center, Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50 – $28.50/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Lead a team, drive sales, and keep the store running smoothly while growing your retail management skills. Strong perks: 50% off at Old Navy/Gap/Banana Republic/Athleta, competitive PTO, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and medical/vision/dental for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.