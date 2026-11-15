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🔧 Manassas, VA Building & Maintenance Jobs With Multiple Openings
Manassas is busy with construction, tech, and commercial spaces, which means steady demand for skilled maintenance and trades pros. Here are several solid full-time roles hiring now in Manassas, VA.
Facilities Gas / Chemical Technician
- Employer: Micron Technology
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time, shift-based (days or nights, may include weekends/holidays)
- Pay: $25.00 – $41.00/hour (base, U.S. range)
Support Micron’s high-tech manufacturing by keeping gas and chemical delivery systems running safely and smoothly. Great fit if you have 2+ years working with industrial gas/chemical or similar mechanical systems and are comfortable with PPE, cleanrooms, and strict safety protocols.
HVAC Installation Technician
- Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a mechanical & plumbing contractor)
- Location: Manassas, VA (serving Northern VA/DMV)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $35 – $45/hour + OT eligibility
Install residential and light commercial HVAC systems (splits, RTUs, ductwork, VRV/VRF) with a company truck you take home and dispatch from. Best for techs with 5+ years of install experience who want steady work, strong pay, and field independence plus benefits, 401(k) match, and paid training.
Commercial Service Professional (Handyman / Maintenance) – Company Van Provided
- Employer: Mr. Handyman of Northern Virginia (franchise of Mr. Handyman of E. Nashville & Hendersonville)
- Location: Manassas, VA (routes from Arlington to Haymarket)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days (one Saturday a month)
- Pay: $25 – $45+/hour + bonuses
Handle repair and maintenance for offices, retail, restaurants, and medical spaces—no personal truck needed, company van and fuel card provided. Ideal if you have 10+ years across multiple trades (carpentry, drywall, light plumbing/electrical) and want steady, year-round commercial work with benefits and 401(k).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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