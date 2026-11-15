Manassas is busy with construction, tech, and commercial spaces, which means steady demand for skilled maintenance and trades pros. Here are several solid full-time roles hiring now in Manassas, VA.

Employer: Micron Technology

Micron Technology Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time, shift-based (days or nights, may include weekends/holidays)

(days or nights, may include weekends/holidays) Pay: $25.00 – $41.00/hour (base, U.S. range)

Support Micron’s high-tech manufacturing by keeping gas and chemical delivery systems running safely and smoothly. Great fit if you have 2+ years working with industrial gas/chemical or similar mechanical systems and are comfortable with PPE, cleanrooms, and strict safety protocols.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a mechanical & plumbing contractor)

(recruiting for a mechanical & plumbing contractor) Location: Manassas, VA (serving Northern VA/DMV)

(serving Northern VA/DMV) Type: Full-time

Pay: $35 – $45/hour + OT eligibility

Install residential and light commercial HVAC systems (splits, RTUs, ductwork, VRV/VRF) with a company truck you take home and dispatch from. Best for techs with 5+ years of install experience who want steady work, strong pay, and field independence plus benefits, 401(k) match, and paid training.

Employer: Mr. Handyman of Northern Virginia (franchise of Mr. Handyman of E. Nashville & Hendersonville)

(franchise of Mr. Handyman of E. Nashville & Hendersonville) Location: Manassas, VA (routes from Arlington to Haymarket)

(routes from Arlington to Haymarket) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days (one Saturday a month)

(one Saturday a month) Pay: $25 – $45+/hour + bonuses

Handle repair and maintenance for offices, retail, restaurants, and medical spaces—no personal truck needed, company van and fuel card provided. Ideal if you have 10+ years across multiple trades (carpentry, drywall, light plumbing/electrical) and want steady, year-round commercial work with benefits and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.