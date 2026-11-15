Looking for a four-legged friend in Manassas, VA? These wonderful dogs at Prince William County Animal Services Center are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center

Phone: (703) 792-6465

Pumpkin is a classic beagle girl with that sweet hound look and a black-and-white coat. She’s an adult, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with you.

👉 Meet PUMPKIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center

Phone: (703) 792-6465

Pecan is another lovely adult beagle mix with a black-and-white coat. She’s ready for a family who enjoys walks, sniffing adventures, and couch time.

👉 Meet PECAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center

Phone: (703) 792-6465

Sandy has a striking brindle-and-white coat and that classic pittie charm. As an adult, she’s ready to focus on bonding, training, and being your loyal sidekick.

👉 Meet SANDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center

Phone: (703) 792-6465

Wilbur is a handsome brown-and-white beagle mix. He’s an adult boy who would love regular walks, sniffing every tree, and then napping at home.

👉 Meet WILBUR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center

Phone: (703) 792-6465

Penny is a young hound puppy with classic tricolor markings. She’ll need patience, training, and lots of playtime as she grows.

👉 Meet PENNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center

Phone: (703) 792-6465

Batwoman is a striking black-and-tan style hound puppy. She’s young, energetic, and will benefit from early training and social time.

👉 Meet BATWOMAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center

Phone: (703) 792-6465

Robin is another adorable hound puppy with dark and tan coloring. She’s ready to learn all about the world with a patient, loving family.

👉 Meet ROBIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center

Phone: (703) 792-6465

Stevie is a tan-and-white hound puppy boy. He’ll need guidance, structure, and lots of love as he grows into a great companion.

👉 Meet STEVIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center

Phone: (703) 792-6465

Maggie is a tricolor hound puppy with classic hound looks. She’s ready for training, play, and plenty of positive experiences.

👉 Meet MAGGIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center

Phone: (703) 792-6465

Amber is another sweet tricolor hound puppy. She’ll thrive with a family ready for puppy energy and consistent training.

👉 Meet AMBER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center

Phone: (703) 792-6465

Draco is a handsome tricolor pittie mix. As an adult, he’s ready to focus on being a loyal, steady companion for the right home.

👉 Meet DRACO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Manassas, VA, please consider visiting Prince William County Animal Services Center or calling (703) 792-6465 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.