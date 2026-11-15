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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Manassas
Looking for a four-legged friend in Manassas, VA? These wonderful dogs at Prince William County Animal Services Center are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.
PUMPKIN
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center
- Phone: (703) 792-6465
Pumpkin is a classic beagle girl with that sweet hound look and a black-and-white coat. She’s an adult, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with you.
👉 Meet PUMPKIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PECAN
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center
- Phone: (703) 792-6465
Pecan is another lovely adult beagle mix with a black-and-white coat. She’s ready for a family who enjoys walks, sniffing adventures, and couch time.
👉 Meet PECAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SANDY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center
- Phone: (703) 792-6465
Sandy has a striking brindle-and-white coat and that classic pittie charm. As an adult, she’s ready to focus on bonding, training, and being your loyal sidekick.
👉 Meet SANDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
WILBUR
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center
- Phone: (703) 792-6465
Wilbur is a handsome brown-and-white beagle mix. He’s an adult boy who would love regular walks, sniffing every tree, and then napping at home.
👉 Meet WILBUR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PENNY
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center
- Phone: (703) 792-6465
Penny is a young hound puppy with classic tricolor markings. She’ll need patience, training, and lots of playtime as she grows.
👉 Meet PENNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BATWOMAN
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center
- Phone: (703) 792-6465
Batwoman is a striking black-and-tan style hound puppy. She’s young, energetic, and will benefit from early training and social time.
👉 Meet BATWOMAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROBIN
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center
- Phone: (703) 792-6465
Robin is another adorable hound puppy with dark and tan coloring. She’s ready to learn all about the world with a patient, loving family.
👉 Meet ROBIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
STEVIE
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
- Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center
- Phone: (703) 792-6465
Stevie is a tan-and-white hound puppy boy. He’ll need guidance, structure, and lots of love as he grows into a great companion.
👉 Meet STEVIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MAGGIE
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center
- Phone: (703) 792-6465
Maggie is a tricolor hound puppy with classic hound looks. She’s ready for training, play, and plenty of positive experiences.
👉 Meet MAGGIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
AMBER
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center
- Phone: (703) 792-6465
Amber is another sweet tricolor hound puppy. She’ll thrive with a family ready for puppy energy and consistent training.
👉 Meet AMBER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DRACO
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Shelter: Prince William County Animal Services Center
- Phone: (703) 792-6465
Draco is a handsome tricolor pittie mix. As an adult, he’s ready to focus on being a loyal, steady companion for the right home.
👉 Meet DRACO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Manassas, VA, please consider visiting Prince William County Animal Services Center or calling (703) 792-6465 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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