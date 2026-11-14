Manassas food spots are busy and hiring, from bakeries to bowling‑and‑dining fun centers. If you like fast-paced shifts and working with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Manassas, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $27.50 per hour

Hands-on baking role making doughs, pastries, and cakes, plus decorating and packaging. Good fit if you already have baking or pastry experience and like high-volume production with a focus on food safety and quality.

Employer: Uptown Alley

Location: Manassas, VA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, weekends, nights, holidays

Monday–Friday, Benefits: 401k/Roth IRA, health & vision insurance, PTO, incentive bonus, flexible schedule, team events, professional development

Back-of-house role in a fun, high-energy venue, focused on prep, cooking, and keeping the kitchen running smoothly. Great if you have prior kitchen experience, know food safety, and want solid benefits plus a lively work environment.

Employer: Uptown Alley

Location: Manassas, VA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, weekends, nights, holidays

Monday–Friday, Pay: $5/hour plus tips

Benefits: 401k/Roth IRA, health & vision insurance, PTO, incentive bonus, flexible schedule, team events, professional development

Front-of-house role focused on guest experience, upselling, and smooth table service in a busy, entertainment-style restaurant. Best for servers with prior experience who like fast-paced shifts and strong tip potential.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.