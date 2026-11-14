Manassas is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from hands-on customer work to high-level strategy in AI and food service.

Below are several solid options if you’re ready to grow your income and your career.

Employer: CARFAX (Mobility Global)

CARFAX (Mobility Global) Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,000 – $170,000/year

High-impact role leading CARFAX’s strategy for AI search and generative engines (think ChatGPT, Gemini, Anthropic). You’ll work across engineering, product, and marketing to make CARFAX the go-to data source for AI platforms.

Employer: Elhaj Customs Inc

Location: Manassas, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $50,000/year + commission

Admin + sales role with a growing custom food truck company, with strong commission potential and room to move up. Great if you’re organized, love talking with customers, and want to be part of a fast-growing niche.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $150,000/year + bonus eligibility

Lead a team of Territory Managers, drive sales growth, and work with major foodservice accounts. Good fit if you have foodservice sales experience, enjoy coaching a team, and want strong benefits with a national company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what they’ll consider.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.