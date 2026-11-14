Manassas is busy hiring in education right now, from school-based therapy to classroom support and student success roles. If you like helping students grow, there’s a good mix of hands-on and behind-the-scenes jobs here.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Manassas, VA (school-based)

(school-based) Type: Full-time, contract (remainder of school year)

Salary: Not listed

Work with a virtual SLP team to support students from elementary through high school. You’ll follow treatment plans, help with IEP goals, track progress, and build experience in a supportive, innovative school setting.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Manassas, VA (school-based)

(school-based) Type: Full-time, contract

Caseload: About 32 students , 30+ hours/week guaranteed

About , Salary: Not listed

Provide direct speech and language therapy, run assessments, and join IEP meetings while managing a manageable caseload. Good fit if you hold your CCC-SLP, want steady hours, and enjoy close work with families and school staff.

Employer: Prince William County Public Schools

Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time, 188-day school-year position

Salary: Not listed

Support a kindergarten teacher with daily classroom tasks and instruction under the guidance of the teacher and school admin. Great entry role if you love little kids and want steady school-year work with built-in breaks.

Employer: Aviation Institute of Maintenance

Location: 10640 Davidson Place, Manassas, VA 20109

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 3 days 9:00–6:00 , 1 day 10:00–7:00 , rotating Saturdays 9:00–2:00

3 days , 1 day , 9:00–2:00 Pay: $30–$33 per hour

Help aviation students stay enrolled, earn certifications, and graduate. You’ll manage a caseload, track metrics, and motivate students in a performance-focused, student-centered environment, with benefits and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local schools and training centers often hire from strong applicants who show up early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.