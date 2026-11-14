Manassas is busy right now with security and public safety work, especially around tech and government sites. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: Manassas, VA (also covers Culpeper, Dumfries, Fairfax)

(also covers Culpeper, Dumfries, Fairfax) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

This armed role focuses on access control and patrols at higher‑risk sites like government buildings and sensitive manufacturers. Good fit if you already have Armed DCJS certification and 2–3 years of armed security experience, and want steady work with a global security leader.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $24.00/hour

Schedule: Mon & Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Part‑time access control role at a technology-focused site, handling entry points, badges, and visitor check‑ins. Great if you want a set two‑day schedule, like working with people, and want room to pick up extra shifts through Allied’s internal platform.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $24.00/hour

Schedule: Wed & Thu, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Similar access control work at a tech/media/telecom site, with a focus on driving, patrols, and visitor management. Nice option if you want mid‑week hours, customer interaction, and experience with security systems and cameras.

If one of these fits your skills and schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.