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💻 Manassas VA IT Openings with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Manassas is busy right now with defense tech and wireless infrastructure work. If you’re in IT or low-voltage systems, there are several solid full-time roles open.
Kubernetes Software Developer – Navy Programs
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Manassas, VA (onsite, special-access facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,700 – $251,900
Senior Kubernetes role supporting Navy systems, focused on packaging and deploying containerized apps. You’ll work with Kubernetes, Docker/Podman, Helm, Linux, Bash/Python, and need an active Secret clearance plus 10+ years’ experience.
Software Engineer – MLOps & AI Systems
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Manassas, VA (lab-based with some telecommute)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,200 – $169,400
Early- to mid-career role on the Mission AI team, building and deploying an MLOps system that runs on tactical platforms. Mix of Python, Linux, DevOps, AI/ML, and up to 25% travel to customer sites; must be able to obtain a clearance.
Senior Software Engineer – C/C++ & CI/CD
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,300 – $204,900
Lead-level C/C++ on Linux role modernizing a large legacy codebase and CI/CD pipelines. You’ll drive modular builds, work with tools like Jenkins/GitLab CI, and help shape architecture and automation; Secret clearance eligibility required.
Kubernetes Software Engineer – Containers & CI/CD
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,700 – $251,900
Senior Kubernetes and microservices engineer role with a strong CI/CD focus. You’ll act as a container SME, working with Docker/Podman/K3s, Bash/Python, and Linux; Secret clearance eligibility is required.
DAS Technician – In‑Building Wireless
- Employer: Mobile Communications America
- Location: Manassas, VA (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on field tech role installing and maintaining DAS and in‑building wireless systems. You’ll pull coax/fiber/Cat5/6, work in varied sites (stadiums, hospitals, schools), travel as needed, and get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holiday pay.
If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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