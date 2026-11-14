Manassas is busy right now with defense tech and wireless infrastructure work. If you’re in IT or low-voltage systems, there are several solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Manassas, VA (onsite, special-access facility)

(onsite, special-access facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,700 – $251,900

Senior Kubernetes role supporting Navy systems, focused on packaging and deploying containerized apps. You’ll work with Kubernetes, Docker/Podman, Helm, Linux, Bash/Python, and need an active Secret clearance plus 10+ years’ experience.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Manassas, VA (lab-based with some telecommute)

(lab-based with some telecommute) Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,200 – $169,400

Early- to mid-career role on the Mission AI team, building and deploying an MLOps system that runs on tactical platforms. Mix of Python, Linux, DevOps, AI/ML, and up to 25% travel to customer sites; must be able to obtain a clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,300 – $204,900

Lead-level C/C++ on Linux role modernizing a large legacy codebase and CI/CD pipelines. You’ll drive modular builds, work with tools like Jenkins/GitLab CI, and help shape architecture and automation; Secret clearance eligibility required.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,700 – $251,900

Senior Kubernetes and microservices engineer role with a strong CI/CD focus. You’ll act as a container SME, working with Docker/Podman/K3s, Bash/Python, and Linux; Secret clearance eligibility is required.

Employer: Mobile Communications America

Location: Manassas, VA (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field tech role installing and maintaining DAS and in‑building wireless systems. You’ll pull coax/fiber/Cat5/6, work in varied sites (stadiums, hospitals, schools), travel as needed, and get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holiday pay.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.