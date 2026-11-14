Manassas has some solid retail leadership roles open right now, with a mix of grocery, storage, and pharmacy options. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole store, from produce and deli to vitamins and bulk foods. You’ll lead hiring, training, inventory, safety, and customer service, with perks like a 15% store discount, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and DailyPay so you can access earnings faster.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Manassas, VA (works across multiple nearby stores)

(works across multiple nearby stores) Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $17.00–$18.50/hour

Support daily operations at one or more storage locations, helping customers choose units, handling payments, and keeping the property clean and safe. Daytime hours, growth potential with a national brand, PTO, 401(k) match, and medical benefits make this a strong steady option.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (at Sprouts Farmers Market )

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (at ) Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Second-in-command at the store, leading department managers and stepping in when the Store Manager is away. You’ll drive sales, coach the team, manage inventory, and keep food safety on point, with the same Sprouts benefits: store discount, career growth, 401(k) with match, and DailyPay.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Part-time (about 29 hours/week)

Pay Range: $17.00–$26.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027

Lead the store crew on your shifts, help customers, handle opening/closing, and keep shelves stocked and signed correctly. Good fit if you want leadership experience with flexible hours and access to dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles often shift or expand.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.