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🛒 Manassas, VA Retail Jobs: Multiple Store Leadership Roles
Manassas has some solid retail leadership roles open right now, with a mix of grocery, storage, and pharmacy options. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Store Manager – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the whole store, from produce and deli to vitamins and bulk foods. You’ll lead hiring, training, inventory, safety, and customer service, with perks like a 15% store discount, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and DailyPay so you can access earnings faster.
Assistant Store Manager – Extra Space Storage
- Employer: Extra Space Storage
- Location: Manassas, VA (works across multiple nearby stores)
- Type: Full-time
- Starting Pay: $17.00–$18.50/hour
Support daily operations at one or more storage locations, helping customers choose units, handling payments, and keeping the property clean and safe. Daytime hours, growth potential with a national brand, PTO, 401(k) match, and medical benefits make this a strong steady option.
Assistant Store Manager – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (at Sprouts Farmers Market)
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Second-in-command at the store, leading department managers and stepping in when the Store Manager is away. You’ll drive sales, coach the team, manage inventory, and keep food safety on point, with the same Sprouts benefits: store discount, career growth, 401(k) with match, and DailyPay.
Shift Supervisor – CVS Pharmacy
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Type: Part-time (about 29 hours/week)
- Pay Range: $17.00–$26.00/hour
- Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027
Lead the store crew on your shifts, help customers, handle opening/closing, and keep shelves stocked and signed correctly. Good fit if you want leadership experience with flexible hours and access to dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles often shift or expand.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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