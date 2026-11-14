Manassas is busy with home repairs and building work right now, and a few solid employers are hiring. If you’ve got trade skills, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Mr. Handyman of Northern Virginia - Arlington to Haymarket

Mr. Handyman of Northern Virginia - Arlington to Haymarket Location: Manassas, VA (serving Arlington to Haymarket)

(serving Arlington to Haymarket) Type: FULL-TIME (W-2)

FULL-TIME (W-2) Pay: $25–$45+/hour based on experience, plus bonuses and tips

Steady, year-round residential repair work with no need for your own truck – they provide a company van and fuel card. Monday–Friday days (one Saturday a month), medical/dental/vision, paid vacation and holidays, and 401(k). You handle carpentry, drywall, light plumbing/electrical, and general home repairs while they handle phones, marketing, and scheduling.

Employer: Jobot (for a growing mechanical & plumbing contractor)

(for a growing mechanical & plumbing contractor) Location: Manassas, VA

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay: $70,000 – $125,000/year (DOE)

Office-based role for someone with 3+ years of plumbing/mechanical estimating. You’ll review plans, do quantity takeoffs, build project pricing, and support bids for residential, multifamily, and commercial jobs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) & Roth with 4% match, 2 weeks PTO + 9 holidays, and continuing education support.

Employer: John C. Flood

Location: Manassas, VA (serving Northern VA, MD, DC)

(serving Northern VA, MD, DC) Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay: Competitive hourly + commission + performance incentives with six-figure earning potential

Residential service role with no on-call and no emergency shifts, so your off time stays yours. You’ll handle troubleshooting, repairs, installs, and customer education. Includes company vehicle, health/dental/vision, life insurance, paid holidays/vacation/sick time, 401(k) with match, and ongoing paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.