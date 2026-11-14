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🔧 Manassas, VA Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple $25–$60/hr Openings
Manassas is busy right now with skilled trades and facilities work, especially around commercial buildings and high-tech manufacturing. Here are several solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring in and around Manassas, VA.
Commercial Service Professional (Handyman / Maintenance) – Company Van Provided
- Employer: Mr. Handyman of Northern Virginia - Arlington to Haymarket
- Location: Manassas, VA (serving Arlington to Haymarket)
- Salary: $25–$45+/hour based on experience, plus bonuses
- Type: Full-time, W-2
Steady commercial repair work for offices, retail, restaurants, medical offices, and managed buildings. Company van + fuel card, Monday–Friday days (one Saturday a month), year-round work, and benefits including medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, and 401(k). Looking for 10+ years hands-on handyman/maintenance/construction experience and strong multi-trade skills.
Facilities Operations Technician (HVAC/R)
- Employer: Micron Technology
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Salary: $27.00–$63.00/hour (base pay range)
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts
HVAC/R-focused facilities role in a semiconductor manufacturing environment, working on chillers, compressed air, cleanroom HVAC, and building systems. Shift schedule is 3 on/4 off and 4 on/3 off, rotating days/nights every 4 months. Includes detailed preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, and working under strict safety standards; Micron offers benefits, bonuses, and equity eligibility.
Facilities Gas / Chemical Technician
- Employer: Micron Technology
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Salary: $25.00–$41.00/hour (base pay range)
- Type: Full-time, shift-based
Hands-on role keeping bulk and specialty gas and chemical delivery systems running safely for Micron’s manufacturing operations. You’ll do preventive and corrective maintenance on gas cabinets, VMBs, bulk gas, and chemical systems, with strong focus on LOTO, PPE, and hazardous materials safety. Shift work may include days or nights, weekends, and holidays, with full benefits and growth in a high-tech environment.
If you’re handy, safety-minded, and like keeping big systems running, this is a good time to throw your hat in the ring. Click through the roles that fit you best and apply soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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