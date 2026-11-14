Manassas is buzzing with high-tech engineering work right now, especially in defense and semiconductors. If you’ve got a STEM background, there are some strong options here with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,300 – $147,300

Work on the AN/SQQ-89 Undersea Warfare Combat System using SysML-based MBSE. You’ll handle requirements, system modeling, V&V planning, and collaborate with cross-functional teams, all in a high-impact defense environment with flexible schedules and a big-company benefits package.

Note: This role requires US citizenship and the ability to obtain a DoD Interim Secret clearance.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,560 – $131,000

Hands-on role in a 300mm semiconductor fab, owning CVD tools and keeping production running smoothly. You’ll troubleshoot equipment, drive yield and cost improvements, work in a cleanroom, and partner with tool vendors—great fit if you like hardware, robotics, and vacuum systems.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be an even better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.