📢 Colgan High sophomore named national Carnegie Youth Fellow

Deen Lateef, a sophomore at Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School, has been selected as a 2026-27 Carnegie Youth Fellow by iCivics. He is one of only 34 high school students nationwide chosen for this yearlong civic leadership program.

The fellowship kicked off with a multiday symposium in Washington, D.C., where fellows watched Congress in session, visited the Supreme Court, and saw Justice Sonia Sotomayor. The program runs through May and includes virtual meetings and civic learning experiences.

During the year, fellows:

Build a Civic Engagement Portfolio

Complete a Community Research Project

Work with peers from across the country to share their findings

iCivics, founded in 2009 by former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, is a nonpartisan group that supports civic learning with resources for teachers and students and encourages young people to take part in civic life.