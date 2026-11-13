Manassas is busy right now with production and tech work. If you like hands-on jobs and steady shifts, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: PRONTO Manufacturing & Fulfillment

PRONTO Manufacturing & Fulfillment Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Work with machines that make vitamins and supplements for people and pets. You’ll measure and weigh ingredients, run mixing and encapsulation equipment, and help with packaging while following strict hygiene and quality rules.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.00 – $31.40 per hour (plus potential bonus/stock per listing)

Keep high-tech semiconductor tools running in a cleanroom setting. This role is great if you have strong mechanical/electrical troubleshooting skills and like solving equipment problems to keep production on track.

Employer: Select Event Group

Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help a busy event rental company keep linens clean and ready to go. You’ll sort, wash, press, and pack linens, lift up to 50 lbs, and work with a team to get orders out on time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.