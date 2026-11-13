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🏭 Manassas, VA Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now
Manassas is busy right now with production and tech work. If you like hands-on jobs and steady shifts, these openings are worth a look.
Dietary Supplements Manufacturing Operator
- Employer: PRONTO Manufacturing & Fulfillment
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Work with machines that make vitamins and supplements for people and pets. You’ll measure and weigh ingredients, run mixing and encapsulation equipment, and help with packaging while following strict hygiene and quality rules.
Maintenance Technician III (Semiconductor Equipment)
- Employer: Applied Materials
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $23.00 – $31.40 per hour (plus potential bonus/stock per listing)
Keep high-tech semiconductor tools running in a cleanroom setting. This role is great if you have strong mechanical/electrical troubleshooting skills and like solving equipment problems to keep production on track.
Processing Linen Crewmember
- Employer: Select Event Group
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help a busy event rental company keep linens clean and ready to go. You’ll sort, wash, press, and pack linens, lift up to 50 lbs, and work with a team to get orders out on time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.