Manassas is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers and techs. If you like being on the move or working on big trucks, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: KIMCO

KIMCO Location: Manassas, VA (on the road)

Pay: $150–$265 per day

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

You’ll use your own vehicle (or a van/box truck) to pick up and deliver freight on assigned routes. Good fit if you like working solo, don’t mind heavy lifting, and want flexibility as an independent contractor. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Location: Manassas, VA

Pay: $28.00/hour + bonuses

Type: Mid-level technician (listed as internship)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:00 pm–11:30 pm, weekends off

Work on heavy-duty vehicles using state-of-the-art tools, with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO from Day 1, 401(k) match, paid training, and more. Great for someone with a couple years of diesel/auto experience who wants a clear growth path and steady hours.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Washington, Inc.)

Location: Manassas, VA

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Deliver pizzas and other items to homes and businesses while keeping great customer service and safe driving. Good for drivers 18+ with 2+ years driving experience, a reliable car, insurance, and a phone who want fast-paced work and tips potential.

Employer: Elite-Star Express (Amazon Delivery Service Partner)

Location: Manassas, VA – reports to Delivery Station DVA5

Pay: $22.50–$23.50/hour, weekly pay

Type: Full-time & weekend part-time

Schedule: 4–5 days/week or weekends; shifts about 11:00 AM–8:00/9:00 PM, at least one weekend day

Drive a company van (no CDL needed) delivering Amazon packages, with paid training, PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and more. Great if you’re 21+, can lift 50 lbs, and want steady hours with benefits. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.