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Manassas
🚌 Manassas, VA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Roles
7 days ago
Manassas is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers and techs. If you like being on the move or working on big trucks, these local roles are worth a look.
Independent Courier Contractor
- Employer: KIMCO
- Location: Manassas, VA (on the road)
- Pay: $150–$265 per day
- Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor
You’ll use your own vehicle (or a van/box truck) to pick up and deliver freight on assigned routes. Good fit if you like working solo, don’t mind heavy lifting, and want flexibility as an independent contractor. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.
Diesel Technician
- Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Pay: $28.00/hour + bonuses
- Type: Mid-level technician (listed as internship)
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:00 pm–11:30 pm, weekends off
Work on heavy-duty vehicles using state-of-the-art tools, with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO from Day 1, 401(k) match, paid training, and more. Great for someone with a couple years of diesel/auto experience who wants a clear growth path and steady hours.
Delivery Driver (4380)
- Employer: Domino’s (Team Washington, Inc.)
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Deliver pizzas and other items to homes and businesses while keeping great customer service and safe driving. Good for drivers 18+ with 2+ years driving experience, a reliable car, insurance, and a phone who want fast-paced work and tips potential.
Delivery Driver – $22.50–$23.50/hr – No CDL – Weekly Pay
- Employer: Elite-Star Express (Amazon Delivery Service Partner)
- Location: Manassas, VA – reports to Delivery Station DVA5
- Pay: $22.50–$23.50/hour, weekly pay
- Type: Full-time & weekend part-time
- Schedule: 4–5 days/week or weekends; shifts about 11:00 AM–8:00/9:00 PM, at least one weekend day
Drive a company van (no CDL needed) delivering Amazon packages, with paid training, PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and more. Great if you’re 21+, can lift 50 lbs, and want steady hours with benefits. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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