Manassas is busy right now with safety and security hiring, from entry-level guards to six-figure leadership and intel roles. If you’re steady under pressure and like protecting people, there’s a good mix here.

Employer: SG Inc

SG Inc Location: Manassas, VA (hybrid, field travel)

Salary: $88,400 – $130,000 per year

Type: Full-time

This is a senior Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) role leading safety for large solar and high-voltage projects. You’ll build company-wide safety programs, manage site safety teams, handle OSHA/NFPA 70E compliance, and drive a zero-harm culture.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Manassas, VA (RMS facility)

Salary: $118,000 – $219,100 per year

Type: Full-time

High-level intel and investigations role supporting counterintelligence and investigations. You’ll research threats, run complex investigations, write detailed reports, and help shape security strategies. 10+ years’ investigative experience and an active DoD clearance are required.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Manassas, VA

Salary: $24.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Access control role at a tech/media/telecom site, focused on managing entry points, checking badges, and monitoring activity. Good fit if you have solid customer service skills and want steady hours plus benefits and paid training.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Manassas, VA

Salary: $20.90 per hour

Type: Full-time (armed)

Patrol a residential community, handle access control, respond to incidents, and keep detailed reports. You’ll need to be 21+ with an armed guard license, and you’ll get access to benefits, training, and extra-shift tools to boost your pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Manassas.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.