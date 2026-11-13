Manassas is busy on the healthcare side right now—great mix of hospital, outpatient, and retail roles, many with strong hourly pay and solid benefits.

Below are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International, Inc (USPI)

United Surgical Partners International, Inc (USPI) Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $39.93–$59.90/hour

Fast‑paced, multi‑specialty surgery center with 4 ORs and 4 treatment rooms. You’ll provide post‑anesthesia care for a wide range of cases (GI, ortho, ENT, vascular, more) and get a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid holidays/vacation.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International, Inc (USPI)

United Surgical Partners International, Inc (USPI) Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.96–$41.99/hour

Outpatient surgery center role with no weekends, no call, and no holidays. You’ll scrub cases, manage instruments and supplies, and work closely with surgeons and RNs, with full benefits and a team that focuses on quality patient care.

Employer: UVA Community Health (part of UVA Health)

(part of UVA Health) Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Pay: $39.60–$63.71/hour

Bonus: Sign-on bonus available

Provide evaluations, set plans of care, and treat patients in a community setting backed by the UVA Health system. New grads are welcome; you’ll also have chances for continuing education and to help with performance improvement projects.

Employer: MedVet

Location: Manassas City area, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32–$40/hour (initial hiring range)

Work in a specialty veterinary oncology service, assisting with chemo protocols, IV catheter placement, and client education. This role comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE support, pet discounts) and is ideal if you want to build advanced oncology skills.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 9401 Liberia Ave, Manassas, VA 20110

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week pay range)

Salary: $98,000–$172,000/year + performance bonuses

Community pharmacy role where you’ll counsel patients, give immunizations, and lead the pharmacy team. Comes with broad benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid leave) plus Walmart‑paid education through Live Better U.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.