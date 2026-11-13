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🏥 Manassas, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Manassas is busy on the healthcare side right now—great mix of hospital, outpatient, and retail roles, many with strong hourly pay and solid benefits.
Below are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.
PACU RN – Prince William Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Employer: United Surgical Partners International, Inc (USPI)
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $39.93–$59.90/hour
Fast‑paced, multi‑specialty surgery center with 4 ORs and 4 treatment rooms. You’ll provide post‑anesthesia care for a wide range of cases (GI, ortho, ENT, vascular, more) and get a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid holidays/vacation.
Certified Surgical Tech – No Weekends/No Holidays
- Employer: United Surgical Partners International, Inc (USPI)
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.96–$41.99/hour
Outpatient surgery center role with no weekends, no call, and no holidays. You’ll scrub cases, manage instruments and supplies, and work closely with surgeons and RNs, with full benefits and a team that focuses on quality patient care.
Physical Therapist – UVA Community Health
- Employer: UVA Community Health (part of UVA Health)
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time, Non-exempt
- Pay: $39.60–$63.71/hour
- Bonus: Sign-on bonus available
Provide evaluations, set plans of care, and treat patients in a community setting backed by the UVA Health system. New grads are welcome; you’ll also have chances for continuing education and to help with performance improvement projects.
Medical Oncology Licensed Veterinary Technician (LVT)
- Employer: MedVet
- Location: Manassas City area, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $32–$40/hour (initial hiring range)
Work in a specialty veterinary oncology service, assisting with chemo protocols, IV catheter placement, and client education. This role comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE support, pet discounts) and is ideal if you want to build advanced oncology skills.
(USA) Staff Pharmacist – Walmart
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 9401 Liberia Ave, Manassas, VA 20110
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week pay range)
- Salary: $98,000–$172,000/year + performance bonuses
Community pharmacy role where you’ll counsel patients, give immunizations, and lead the pharmacy team. Comes with broad benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid leave) plus Walmart‑paid education through Live Better U.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.