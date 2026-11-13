Manassas is busy with big infrastructure, logistics, and data center work right now, and that means strong demand for experienced managers. If you’ve led teams or complex projects, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Infinite Resource Solutions, LLC

Infinite Resource Solutions, LLC Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead building automation projects from kickoff to closeout while guiding a team of engineers. This role owns project financials, schedules, change orders, and customer communication, so it’s a good fit if you like both technical work and business accountability.

Employer: Cummins Inc.

Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $86,680 – $130,020 (good faith range)

Manage a team of service technicians, set schedules, and keep repair quality and customer satisfaction high. This is a hands-on leadership role with weekday hours, people management, and customer visits, plus relocation support if you’re moving in.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $111,300 – $186,100 annually

Oversee critical upgrade and improvement projects inside live AWS data centers. You’ll manage electrical, mechanical, controls, and architectural work in 24/7 environments, ideal if you have strong construction or critical infrastructure project experience.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Manassas, VA (role is listed with multiple possible locations; one is in Virginia)

(role is listed with multiple possible locations; one is in Virginia) Type: Full-time

Salary (example ranges by location): $107,600 – $161,700 annually (varies by city; VA range listed for Arlington)

High-impact individual contributor role leading large, complex launch projects across Amazon’s logistics network. You’ll own end-to-end launch readiness, coordinate cross-functional teams, and drive continuous improvement in reliability and maintenance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.