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🔧 Manassas, VA Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Manassas is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep buildings, hospitals, and data centers running smoothly. If you like working with your hands and staying active, these roles are worth a look.
Floor Technician (Full Time)
- Employer: Crothall Healthcare
- Location: UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time, 11:00 pm – 7:30 am, rotating weekends
- Pay: $18.00 – $19.50 per hour
Work overnight keeping hospital floors clean and safe using industrial floor equipment. Prior floor care is a plus, but they’re willing to train, and full-time roles come with medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more.
Electrician Maintenance Specialist
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $56,600 – $105,000 per year
Senior-level facilities electrician role handling building electrical systems, security, fire alarms, HVAC support, and more in an industrial/commercial setting. You’ll use your 3+ years of electrical experience, work with advanced systems, and get strong benefits plus 401(k) match and potential bonuses.
Yard Technician
- Employer: Herc Rentals
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $20 – $22 per hour
Keep a busy equipment rental yard clean, organized, and running smoothly by staging gear, checking equipment, and helping customers. This is a great entry role with a clear path into driver, mechanic, sales, or operations, plus solid health, retirement, and paid time off benefits.
Senior Critical Facilities Technician
- Employer: Iron Mountain Data Centers
- Location: 11680 Hayden Road, Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time, 24/7 data center environment (nights/weekends/holidays possible)
- Salary Range: $78,400 – $98,000 per year
Support a high-security data center by monitoring and maintaining critical power, cooling, and building systems. This role fits someone detail-oriented who likes process-driven work, wants overtime opportunities, and values day-one medical, stock purchase plan, 401(k), and paid vacation.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers offer training and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.