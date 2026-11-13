Manassas is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep buildings, hospitals, and data centers running smoothly. If you like working with your hands and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Crothall Healthcare Location: UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time, 11:00 pm – 7:30 am , rotating weekends

Full-time, , rotating weekends Pay: $18.00 – $19.50 per hour

Work overnight keeping hospital floors clean and safe using industrial floor equipment. Prior floor care is a plus, but they’re willing to train, and full-time roles come with medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary Range: $56,600 – $105,000 per year

Senior-level facilities electrician role handling building electrical systems, security, fire alarms, HVAC support, and more in an industrial/commercial setting. You’ll use your 3+ years of electrical experience, work with advanced systems, and get strong benefits plus 401(k) match and potential bonuses.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $20 – $22 per hour

Keep a busy equipment rental yard clean, organized, and running smoothly by staging gear, checking equipment, and helping customers. This is a great entry role with a clear path into driver, mechanic, sales, or operations, plus solid health, retirement, and paid time off benefits.

Employer: Iron Mountain Data Centers

Location: 11680 Hayden Road, Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time, 24/7 data center environment (nights/weekends/holidays possible)

Full-time, 24/7 data center environment (nights/weekends/holidays possible) Salary Range: $78,400 – $98,000 per year

Support a high-security data center by monitoring and maintaining critical power, cooling, and building systems. This role fits someone detail-oriented who likes process-driven work, wants overtime opportunities, and values day-one medical, stock purchase plan, 401(k), and paid vacation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers offer training and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.