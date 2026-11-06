🏭 Manassas Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Roles

Manassas is busy with industrial growth right now, from semiconductors to lab-based production. If you like hands-on work and staying active on the job, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Pentagon Technologies

Pentagon Technologies Location: Manassas, VA (onsite, cleanroom environment)

(onsite, cleanroom environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support gown-room operations in a high-tech cleanroom setting for semiconductor and other critical industries. You’ll check bags and materials, coach coworkers on gowning rules, and keep entry areas clean and compliant. Includes generous PTO, 401(k) with match, and health/dental/vision.

Employer: National Trench Safety

National Trench Safety Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Active outdoor/yard role loading and unloading trucks, assembling trench safety equipment, and keeping the yard organized. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of yard/warehouse experience, can lift 50 lbs, and are comfortable with forklifts and power tools.

Employer: Micron Technology

Micron Technology Location: Manassas, VA (semiconductor fab)

(semiconductor fab) Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (3-on/4-off, 4-on/3-off)

(3-on/4-off, 4-on/3-off) Salary: $26.75 – $62.00 per hour (base pay range in the US)

Maintain and improve advanced manufacturing equipment in a cleanroom for a global memory and storage leader. Ideal if you have an associate degree or 2+ years of industrial/military maintenance experience, can work long shifts on your feet, and like troubleshooting high-tech tools. Benefits may include bonuses, equity, and comprehensive health coverage.

Employer: Ceres Nanosciences, Inc.

Location: Manassas, VA (on-site lab facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lab manufacturing role making Nanotrap® particles and reagents used in disease detection. Great for someone with an associate degree + 1–2 years lab/chemical experience or a BS in a science field, who wants a path into senior manufacturing, process development, or quality. Offers health, dental, vision, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good industrial jobs in Manassas tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.