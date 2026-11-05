🏗️ Manassas, VA Engineering Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Manassas is buzzing with engineering work right now, from space and submarines to local airports and civil projects. If you’re technical and hands-on, there’s a lot here worth a look.

Employer: General Dynamics Mission Systems

General Dynamics Mission Systems Location: Manassas, VA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $111,493 – $123,687/year

Clearance: DoD Secret (U.S. citizenship required)

Prior U.S. Navy Submarine Fire Control Technician experience is a must here. You’ll help design and improve support products and training for the AN/BYG-1 Submarine Fire Control System, review and write maintenance procedures, validate tests in labs and on submarines, and travel to support Navy customers. This role is ideal if you want to stay close to the fleet while moving into high-impact engineering and documentation work with a 9/80 schedule option and strong benefits.

Employer: TRC Companies, Inc.

TRC Companies, Inc. Location: Manassas, VA (in-person)

Type: Paid full-time summer internship (June–August 2027, flexible)

Paid full-time summer internship (June–August 2027, flexible) Salary: $20 – $28/hour

Great for junior or senior civil engineering students. You’ll support real design work—site layout, grading, utilities, bridges and highways—plus help prepare construction drawings using AutoCAD, Civil 3D, HydroCAD, Microstation, and more. This is a hands-on role under project managers and senior engineers, with a chance to roll into a full-time job after graduation.

Employer: Manassas Aviation Maintenance

Manassas Aviation Maintenance Location: Manassas, VA (in-person)

Type: Full-time (about 45 hours/week)

Full-time (about 45 hours/week) Salary: $35 – $45/hour

If you’re an A&P mechanic with recent experience on small GA aircraft (Cessna 172, Piper PA-28-180, Diamond, Cirrus, Grumman), this shop wants you. You’ll handle 100-hour and progressive inspections, troubleshooting, repairs, and detailed logbook work, with 401(k) match, health/vision/dental, PTO, and on-the-job training.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Manassas, VA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $132,962 – $226,035/year

Clearance: Ability to obtain security clearance required

High-level role for an experienced radiation effects/assurance engineer working on electronics for space and defense—from LEO and GEO to lunar and deep-space missions. You’ll develop and run radiation test plans (total dose, SEE, proton, neutron), analyze error rates, write test code (Python, MATLAB, etc.), and guide cross-functional teams on radiation hardness and reliability.

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.