🔧 Manassas, VA Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Manassas has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and running smoothly.

Below are several building and grounds roles with clear pay, hours, and what you’ll actually be doing day to day.

Employer: Manassas Aviation Maintenance

Manassas Aviation Maintenance Location: Manassas, VA (in person)

Type: Part-time (about 30 hours/week, M–F 9am–3pm)

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Entry-level role helping keep an aviation maintenance shop clean, organized, and running smoothly. You’ll handle trash, sweeping, mopping, light equipment upkeep, organizing parts, and assisting mechanics with basic tasks on aircraft (like opening interiors, changing tires/brakes, and removing/installing panels). Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs, stand for the whole shift, read and write English, and have a driver’s license.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Manassas, VA 20110

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Full-time cleaning role keeping facilities safe, clean, and welcoming. You’ll sweep, mop, vacuum, dust, clean restrooms, empty trash and recycling, clean glass, and help with event setup/cleanup. Good fit if you’re new or returning to the workforce; previous cleaning experience is a plus but not required. ABM offers a benefits package for eligible frontline team members and is military- and veteran-friendly.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time, onsite property role

Pay: $23.00 – $25.00 per hour

Hands-on maintenance job at an apartment community, handling work orders, repairs, and make-ready units for new move-ins. You’ll do basic repairs, preventative maintenance, grounds and common-area upkeep, and may be on a rotating on-call schedule for evenings/weekends/holidays. Role involves lifting up to 50 lbs with help, working indoors and outdoors in all weather, and may require EPA Type I & II or Universal certifications plus any state/local licenses and a valid driver’s license. Greystar lists robust benefits including medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and potential bonuses for onsite roles.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.