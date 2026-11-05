🚌 Manassas, VA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles

Manassas has a steady flow of driving and field work right now, from local delivery to CDL routes with solid benefits.

Below are several transportation openings you can scan fast and click through if they fit your license and schedule.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Manassas, VA (running MD, PA, VA)

(running MD, PA, VA) Pay: $1,450–$1,770 weekly + sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time, CDL-A

This is a dedicated Costco account with weekly home time, 100% no-touch freight, and mostly drop-and-hook. Includes mileage + hourly pay, $7,500 sign-on for experienced drivers (less for new), paid orientation, PTO, and full medical/401(k) benefits.

Employer: Muller, Inc.

Location: Manassas, VA

Pay: Competitive hourly rate (not listed)

(not listed) Type: Full-time, CDL-A

Drive heavy-duty trucks on different projects and help crews on site, with daily pre-trip checks and some lifting (50 lbs). Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Muller, Inc.

Location: Manassas, VA

Pay: Competitive salary + bonuses

Type: Full-time

Lead a small crew while operating excavators, bobcats, and other heavy equipment for grading, trenching, and stormwater projects. Includes company vehicle for business travel, phone, health benefits, PTO/holidays, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Fun Tea Trading

Location: Manassas, VA (in-person)

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, non-CDL

Drive a cargo van around the DMV area and help in the warehouse with loading, inventory, and moving boxes (50 lbs+). Good fit if you want local routes, simple requirements, and basic health insurance.

Employer: Two-Tac LLC / AMERI-CANS

Location: Manassas, VA (in-person)

Pay: $27.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, CDL A or B with Tanker

Service and transport portable restrooms and related equipment for a fast-growing, veteran-owned company. Role is physical (lifting up to 50 lbs, dragging up to 185 lbs) and comes with strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, PTO, and room to grow.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good local driving spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.